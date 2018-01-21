Javi Gracia faces repair job as Marco Silva’s Watford affair ends in tears – The Guardian
The Guardian
Javi Gracia faces repair job as Marco Silva's Watford affair ends in tears
The Guardian
Watford are expected to announce the former Málaga manager Javi Gracia as their new manager on Monday following their surprise decision to dismiss Marco Silva. Gracia arrived in England Sunday afternoon – shortly after news of Silva's sacking was …
Watford sack Silva after 'unwarranted' Everton approach
Sacked Marco Silva ostracised players and annoyed Watford with his demands
Marco Silva tripped over his own ambition and stumbled out of Watford with bonds damaged beyond repair
