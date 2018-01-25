Equatorial Guinea coach blames referee for defeat to Eagles

Equatorial Guinea head coach Head coach Rodolfo Bodipo has singled out the center referee for his team’s 3-1 loss to Super Eagles of Nigeria in Tuesday’s final group C match at the Agadir Stadium, Morocco.

Bodipo frowned at the referee’s decision for allowing Anthony Okpotu’s equalizing goal when his team was down with a player. He also criticized the referee for the soft penalty awarded to Nigeria against his team. Okpotu was doubled –teamed in the box by Guinean defenders which resulted to the third goals scored by Rabiu Ali from the penalty spot.

“We came here with a young team and we were in a tough group, and today we played a very strong team like Nigeria, we didn’t win but we are happy that we participated in this tournament. We are not happy with the referee, the first goal we conceded, we played with lesser player which allowed Nigeria to come back. Also the penalty was not a clean penalty but it happened to a small team like ours,” Bodipo said.

“We will take any positive from this tournament and take it home. The next thing for us is to have a league in our country because there is no football league in Equatorial Guinea at the moment.”

The post Equatorial Guinea coach blames referee for defeat to Eagles appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

