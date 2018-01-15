 Equities Market Capitalisation Hits N15trn | Nigeria Today
Equities Market Capitalisation Hits N15trn

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos The All-Share Index gained 10.2 per cent week-on-week to settle at 42,898.90 points while year-to-date return expanded to 12.17 per cent, with investors gaining a total of N1.5 trillion in value, as market capitalisation closed at N15.368 trillion. The federal government’s effort at reviving and sustaining Nigeria’s economic growth has received […]

