 Ese Ark shares Personal story on Postpartum Depression | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ese Ark shares Personal story on Postpartum Depression

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ese Ark on her Facebook has shared a personal and powerful story on postpartum depression. She wrote about how for long, while breastfeeding, all she wanted to do was leave. She struggled to find her happiness, she wrote, but reminded herself that a mother’s happiness comes second, and she needed to be there for her […]

The post Ese Ark shares Personal story on Postpartum Depression appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.