Espanyol Ends Barcelona’s Unbeaten Run

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Catalan rivals, Espanyol have ended Barcelona’s unbeaten run in all competitions. The 1-0 win came in the 88th minute of the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Details later…

