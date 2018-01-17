Espanyol Ends Barcelona’s Unbeaten Run

Catalan rivals, Espanyol have ended Barcelona’s unbeaten run in all competitions. The 1-0 win came in the 88th minute of the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Details later…

The post Espanyol Ends Barcelona’s Unbeaten Run appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

