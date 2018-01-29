 Establishing cattle colonies now will be “very difficult” – former NVRI boss | Nigeria Today
Establishing cattle colonies now will be “very difficult” – former NVRI boss

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government’s plan to establish cattle colonies will be “very difficult now because arable land is getting smaller’’, Dr. Ahmad Mohammed, former Executive Director, National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, has said. Mohammed told the Newsmen on Sunday in Jos that establishing such colonies would have been done “a long time ago’’. Agriculture minister […]

