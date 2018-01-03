Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Eyes More Upsides

Key Highlights

Ethereum classic price is moving nicely above the $30-31 support area against the US Dollar.

There are two bullish trend lines forming with support at $31.50 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair (Data feed via Kraken).

The pair might continue to rise toward the $35.00 level as long as it is above $30.00.

Ethereum classic price is moving higher against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETC/USD is stable above $30.00 and is eyeing more upsides toward $35.00.

Ethereum Classic Price Support

There was a steady rise in ETC price above the $26.00 pivot against the US Dollar. The price gained momentum and was able to move above the $30.00 and $34.00 resistance levels. A high was formed at $34.96 from where a downside correction wave was initiated. ETC has moved below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $25.90 low to $34.96 high.

However, there are many supports on the downside above the $30.00 handle. There are two bullish trend lines forming with support at $31.50 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair. The pair recently tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $25.90 low to $34.96 high. It is currently holding the $31.40 support and is showing a lot of positive signs. It seems like the pair is likely to hold the $31.40-50 support area. On the upside, an initial resistance is around the $33.00 level.

Above the mentioned $33.00 level, the price could move above the $34.00 level toward the recent high of $34.96 in the near term. A break above the $35.00 level won’t be easy considering the current market moves.

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETC/USD is currently in the bearish zone with no major negative sign.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETC/USD is holding the 50 level very well and is showing positive signs.

Major Support Level – $31.40

Major Resistance Level – $34.00

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Eyes More Upsides appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

