Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Facing Key Resistance

Key Highlights

Ethereum classic price declined sharply before forming a short-term low at $22.05 against the US dollar.

There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance at $34.00 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair (Data feed via Kraken).

The pair is currently recovering, but it is facing a major resistance near the $32.00 area.

Ethereum classic price recovered recently after a major decline against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETC/USD is correcting higher, but it is finding offers around $32.00.

Ethereum Classic Price Upside Hurdles

There were continuous declines in ETC price as it moved below the $30.00 support against the US dollar. The price even broke the $25.00 support and traded toward the $22.00 level. A low was formed at $22.05 from where an upside correction was initiated. It has moved above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $47.29 high to $22.05 low.

However, there are many resistances on the upside starting with $31.60. The 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $47.29 high to $22.05 low is at $31.60 to prevent upsides. Moreover, there is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance at $34.00 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair. Above the trend line resistance, the 100 hourly simple moving average is around $36.00. An intermediate resistance is the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $47.29 high to $22.05 low.

Therefore, there are clear hurdles near $32.00 and $34.00. It won’t be easy for buyers to break both levels and move above $35.00 in the near term. On the downside, an initial support is at $25.00, followed by the last swing low of $22.00.

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETC/USD is slowly moving back in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETC/USD is moving down towards the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $25.00

Major Resistance Level – $34.00

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD Facing Key Resistance appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

