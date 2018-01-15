Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Hold $1300?

Key Highlights

ETH price started a downside correction from the $1415 swing high against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1310 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX).

The pair has to stay above the $1290-1300 levels to stay in the bullish zone for an upside move.

Ethereum price is still in the bullish zone against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD could continue to move higher back towards the $1360 level.

Ethereum Price Support

There was a decent movement in ETH price above the $1300 level against the US Dollar. The price started a minor downside correction after trading as high as $1415. It traded lower and moved below the $1360 and $1300 support levels. However, the downside move was protected by the $1260 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Later, the price started moving higher and was able to move back above the $1300 level.

There was a break above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $1415 high to $1260 low. Moreover, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1310 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading nicely above the $1300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the downside, there is a bullish trend line with support at $1298. As long as the price is above the $1298 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, it remains in an uptrend.

On the upside, the price has to close above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $1415 high to $1260 low at $1350. The overall bias is positive above the $1298-1300 levels.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving back in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1300

Major Resistance Level – $1350

Charts courtesy – SimpleFX

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Hold $1300? appeared first on NewsBTC.

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC.

