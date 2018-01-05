Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Surging; More Gains Possible

Key Highlights

ETH price is moving nicely and it recently traded close to the $1000 level against the US Dollar.

There is a monster bullish trend line forming with support at $960 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX).

The pair might continue to move higher and there are chances of more gains above $1000 in the near term.

Ethereum price is super bullish against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD may soon move past $1000 for more gains toward $1200.

Ethereum Price Upside Move

There was no stopping ETH price as it moved above the $970 resistance against the US Dollar. The price traded close to the $1000 level and formed a new high at $991.59. Later, a downside move was initiated and the price dropped by around $80 to trade as low as $910.50. Buyers appeared above the $900 level and prevented further declines in ETH. A fresh upside wave was initiated and the price moved above the $950 level.

It was successful in breaking the 50% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $991 high to $910 low. On the downside, there is a monster bullish trend line forming with support at $960 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is likely to continue higher toward $1000 in the near term. It could even break it to gain traction toward $1100. At the moment, it is struggling to settle above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $991 high to $910 low. Once it succeeds, there can be a push above $1000.

If there is a correction from the current levels, the $950 and $960 support levels are likely to prevent declines.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is gaining traction in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is currently well above the 50 level and is showing a lot of positive signs.

Major Support Level – $950

Major Resistance Level – $1000

Charts courtesy – SimpleFX

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Surging; More Gains Possible appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

