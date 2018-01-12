Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Testing Key Support

Key Highlights

ETH price moved down recently and it broke the $1200 support against the US Dollar.

There are bearish trend lines forming with resistance at $1170 and $1225 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX).

The pair remains under a bearish pressure below $1200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Ethereum price moved down against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is currently holding the $1070 support, but it is below the 100 hourly SMA.

Ethereum Price Support

Yesterday, ETH price failed to move above the $1300 level against the US Dollar and moved down. The price traded lower and broke the $1200 support area and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The decline was steady and the price even cleared the $1100 support. It traded as low as $1079 from where an upside recovery was initiated towards $1200. It has moved above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $1379 high to $1079 low.

However, there are many resistances on the upside around $1200 and the 100 hourly SMA. There are also bearish trend lines forming with resistance at $1170 and $1225 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is currently attempting to break the first trend line at $1170. Above $1170, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $1379 high to $1079 low is around $1193. The most important resistance is around the $1200 level and the 100 hourly SMA.

A proper close above the $1200 level and two bearish trend lines is needed for ETH to move back in the bullish zone. On the downside, the pair has to hold the $1070 low in order to avoid any further losses toward $1020 in the near term.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now moving in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is stable, bit it is well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1070

Major Resistance Level – $1200

Charts courtesy – SimpleFX

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Testing Key Support appeared first on NewsBTC.

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

