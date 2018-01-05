Ethereum Surpasses $1K – PYMNTS.com
Ethereum, a rival cryptocurrency to bitcoin, surpassed the $1,000 mark in trading on Thursday (Jan. 4) for the first time ever. The digital currency hit a new all-time high of $1,045.08 around 10:05 A.M. ET, according to news from CNBC, citing CoinDesk …
