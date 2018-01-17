Ethiopia releases opposition leader Merera Gudina from prison – Financial Times
Financial Times
Ethiopia releases opposition leader Merera Gudina from prison
Financial Times
Ethiopian opposition leader Merera Gudina was among hundreds of prisoners released from jail on Wednesday as the first step in a government campaign to quell more than two years of anti-regime protests. Getachew Ambaye, the attorney-general, said the …
