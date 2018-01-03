Ethiopia says it will free all political prisoners – The Guardian
The Guardian
Ethiopia says it will free all political prisoners
In a surprise move, Ethiopia's prime minister has announced plans to drop charges against political prisoners and close a notorious prison camp in what he called an effort to “widen the democratic space for all”. Hailemariam Desalegn's comments came …
