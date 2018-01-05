Ethnicity, religious crisis may destabilise Nigeria, Clerics warn

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—Prominent religious leaders in Ekiti State, have expressed worry over the way ethnicity and religion are being used to set Nigerians against themselves, warning that the country may end up being destabilized.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to be decisive in the fight against those threatening the sovereignty of the nation.

The President, League of Imams and Alfas in the Southwest, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ekiti chapter, Pastor Rotimi Orikogbe said these in Ado Ekiti yesterday during an interdenominational service held by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ekiti Council.

The CAN boss lamented what he called senseless killings in Kwara, Benue and Rivers State.

He said: ”Our value system had degenerated and that is why you see people, particularly politicians hiding under ethnicity and religion to perpetrate evil.

“Our situation has degenerated to a level where national interest is being fatally wounded by these two issues that had gained traction in the minds of our people.

“I am tasking the new NUJ exco in Ekiti to be united and love one another to be able to make progress. Don’t allow money to influence your positions, because you are the mirror of the society.”

On his part, the Chief Imam advised the federal government to put a machinery in motion to ensure that every Nigerian can exercise his rights wherever he lives without fear of molestation.

He said: “We thank God that religious and ethnic problems are not prominent in Ekiti. All the religious leaders interrelated freely in Ekiti State.

“It is wrong and not in the interest of Almighty Allah for people to kill in the name of religion. Allah is our creator and he won’t be happy when people were killed indiscriminately.’’

The NUJ, Ekiti Council Chairman, Mr.RotimiOjomoyela, promised that he would commence a process of reconciliation to placate those who felt aggrieved about the outcome of the union’s election held last year December.

