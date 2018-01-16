Ethnicization of Nigerian universities

By Hope Eghagha Nigerian universities have gradually become ethnic colonies, a sad reflection of the general drift of the Nigerian state. Some reasons for this disease are practical – the fact that universities would naturally attract more persons from the immediate geographical environment where they are located. The second reason, the political reason – giving vacant positions only to ‘indigenes’ or persons who share some ethnic affiliation to the institution in question- is dangerous and antithetical to the spirit of intellectual exchange of ideas.

