ETLA: Service driven by passion

For anyone close to Eunice Thomas, the birth of ETLA beyond its mental form is visible relief. ETLA is the acronym for Eunice Thomas Leadership Academy. It’s been a long walk to the Academy; it’s been quite a work.

By Otobong Sampson

In the pursuit of our dreams and living our passion, Ella Fitzgerald encourages:

Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there’s love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.

ETLA is Eunice’s conscious effort to institutionalize her passion. A passion that burns bright and clear. For a better understanding of this phenomenal woman, a check into her times as Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, and subsequently, Education Commissioner would offer the lead.

Apparently, while her roles and responsibilities in those capacities had prepared and toughened her for this current undertaking, her rich accomplishments offer a conviction that the Academy is a success story waiting to be told.

Qualitative education and human development are the two-dimensional approaches through which Mrs. Thomas strives to impact on especially the younger generation. Success Squad Organization (SSO) and Teachers’ Volunteer Initiative (TVI) are, but two evidences to this claim. Despite the challenges encountered in the pursuit of the respective goals of both, she has soldiered on with remarkable, though characteristic perseverance.

She inspires. She motivates. Eunice does not only inspirit others to live their dreams, she assist them build their aspirations. It is true that in the last few years, her impacts in the lives of young people have attained significant proportions.

A bolder and broader vision, ETLA is a vehicle set for the huge journey of mental restructuring and intellectual renaissance. Its primary focus is entrepreneurial innovation and leadership training. It aims to become an incubation centre for great business models and a major springboard for outstanding business ventures in Sub-saharan Africa in the next ten years.

With everything in place, the Eunice Thomas Leadership Academy is set to begin its maiden classes in February this year (2018) in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. Already, it has ran several trial classes including ‘The Winning Woman’ – A lunch and learn session which was exclusively for women. It is maybe, instructive, to add the Head of the Academy, Eunice Thomas is a direct student of renowned leadership trainer, John Maxwell.

Among the benefits for would-be students are: high quality lectures; documentations (slides lecture notes, case studies, articles); membership of ETLA Alumni Association; post-course assistance; networking opportunities (national, regional and global).

Titles and designations do not confer leadership status. True leaders influence, inspire and impact.

‘Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader. They set out to make a difference. It is never about the role (but) always about the goal.

Mahatma Gandhi, preeminent leader of Indian nationalism in one of his most reflective moments had asserted: ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others’. Indeed, this is all Eunice Thomas lives for.

