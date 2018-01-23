 EU Ministers Remove Panama and Seven Others From Tax Haven Blacklist | Nigeria Today
EU Ministers Remove Panama and Seven Others From Tax Haven Blacklist

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday that eight jurisdictions, including much-criticized Panama, should be removed from the bloc’s blacklist of tax havens, one month after the list was set up.

Barbados, Grenada, the Republic of Korea, Macao, Mongolia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates joined Panama as jurisdictions delisted “following commitments made at a high political level to remedy EU concerns,” according to a statement from the ministers.

Reuters

 

