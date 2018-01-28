EU move fuelling unease among palm oil producers – Bangkok Post
|
Bangkok Post
|
EU move fuelling unease among palm oil producers
Bangkok Post
get through that lot: A worker collects palm oil fruit inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Reuters photo). – +. The livelihood of as many as 300,000 oil palm farmers in Thailand could be in jeopardy after the recent …
Farmers lament illegal palm oil importation
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!