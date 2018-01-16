EU to remove eight countries from tax haven blacklist – WorldStage
EU to remove eight countries from tax haven blacklist
The European Union is to remove eight countries, including Panama, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, from its 17 country blacklist of international tax havens, an EU memo has said on Tuesday. The blacklist was drawn up in December amid broader …
