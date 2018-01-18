 Europe’s oil giants Shell, BP sign deals to buy Libya’s oil – The Libya Observer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Europe’s oil giants Shell, BP sign deals to buy Libya’s oil – The Libya Observer

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Libya Observer

Europe's oil giants Shell, BP sign deals to buy Libya's oil
The Libya Observer
Royal Dutch Shell and British Petroleum (BP) are believed to have signed annual deals to buy Libyan crude, after a remarkable recovery in Libya's production and security conditions. Bloomberg reported that Europe's biggest oil company – Shell – will
Shell and BP signed contracts with Libya's state oil firm, Bloomberg reportedLibyan Express
BP and Shell eyeing first purchases of Libyan crude in four yearsLondon South East (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.