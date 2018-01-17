Evans Loses N300m Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit Against Police

Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has had a fundamental rights enforcement suit he filed against the Nigerian Police Force thrown out for lack of merit. Evans had filed the suit before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos demanding N300 million as compensation for his detention by police for 11 days before being charged […]

The post Evans Loses N300m Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit Against Police appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

