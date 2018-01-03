 Even against football, WWE Raw viewers rise on New Year’s – Cageside Seats (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Even against football, WWE Raw viewers rise on New Year’s – Cageside Seats (blog)

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Cageside Seats (blog)

Even against football, WWE Raw viewers rise on New Year's
Cageside Seats (blog)
Another Monday, another holiday. And for the second straight week for Monday Night Raw… not much of a problem. In the case of the Jan. 1, 2018, episode, WWE went head-to-head with the college football semi-final playoff games, too, and still managed

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.