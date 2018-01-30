Events that led to shutdown of Citizen TV and NTV shut down – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Events that led to shutdown of Citizen TV and NTV shut down
The Standard
Citizen TV of Royal Media Services has been shut down on all free to air services ahead of National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga's swearing-in. We would like to confirm that this morning the Communication Authority disconnected …
Kenyan TV, radio station say government shut them down over opposition coverage
Kenyans react on Citizen, NTV shutdown
Government switches off Citizen TV and Radio
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!