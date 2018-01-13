Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more ‘boring’ with Spurs team selection – SkySports
SkySports
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more 'boring' with Spurs team selection
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more "boring" with his team selection for Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Tottenham. It was a tough trip to Wembley for the Toffees, with Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen sandwiching a record-breaking …
