 Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more ‘boring’ with Spurs team selection – SkySports | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more ‘boring’ with Spurs team selection – SkySports

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more 'boring' with Spurs team selection
SkySports
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he should have been more "boring" with his team selection for Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Tottenham. It was a tough trip to Wembley for the Toffees, with Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen sandwiching a record-breaking
Son Heung-min, Harry Kane lead Tottenham's dismantling of EvertonESPN.co.uk (blog)
Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Harry Kane plays down achieving all-time Premier League goalscoring record for SpurstalkSPORT.com
Sam Allardyce feeling blue after horror show leaves Everton stuck in another rutThe Guardian (blog)
Sports Mole –Goal.com –Express.co.uk –World Soccer Talk
all 346 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.