Everton seals £27m Cenk Tosun deal

Everton have finally filled the void left by Romelu Lukaku by completing the signing of Turkey striker Cenk Tosun for £27million from Besiktas.

The 26-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 96 games for Besiktas since 2014, has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park.

Everton announced the transfer at half-time in their FA Cup Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool. Tosun is scheduled to make his Blues debut when Everton play Tottenham on January 13.

The manager and the club really wanted me very much and that is why I am here,’ Tosun said. ‘Sam Allardyce was a big part of my decision.

‘He said he really wanted me here and to feel that, of course, is another big reason to come to Everton.

‘I’m really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I’m really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I’m looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am.’

Everton have struggled without a focal point to their attack this season after selling Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer for £75m.

Tosun is confident of hitting the ground running and bringing goals to Sam Allardyce’s side.

‘I bring my skills here and everybody is going to see what kind of player I am. I believe I can be a good player in the Premier League for Everton.

‘The Premier League is a strong league, I know that, so my own physical strength will help me. Also I can use both feet the same and I believe I am a good striker in the box.

‘I’m really looking forward to training with my teammates and getting to know them and, of course, I want to play as soon as possible.

The Tottenham game will be the first game I am available for and I’m very excited about it already.’

