 Everything We Know About Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’ Movie – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everything We Know About Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’ Movie – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Everything We Know About Kemi Adetiba's 'King Of Boys' Movie
Information Nigeria
Kemi Adetiba has announced a host of talented actors starring in her sophomore movie, “King of Boys', a movie project she announced last year. “King of Boys” reunites Adetiba with Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale, after they worked together in her

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.