Everything You Need To Know Before You Hit Up The Creek This Weekend
So you have your inflatable of choice, but do you have an air pump?
What about your necessities? Grinders, tobacco, bottles of Sedgwick’s Old Brown decanted into plastic containers?
And you have located the quiet campsite close to Swellendam on the map? You know it’s a two and a half hour drive, right?
Great! I think you’re good to go. Well, almost.
Transformed annually into a slightly surreal spot of festivities, as hordes of devoted music fans make their way to the Breede River, make sure you’re well prepared and it’s worth the trek.
First off, Up the Creek has three stages. One is located on the edge of the river, so make sure you pack cozzies, sunscreen, umbrella hats and everything and anything that floats. Yes, yes, and an air pump.
There’s also a foodcourt, where the Sedgwick’s Old Brown stage will be going every morning and afternoon with an array of artists playing while you fill your tummies:
Secondly, there’s no pretence, no VIPs and no cliques – you can camp next to your car, but be prepared as the terrain is a bit rough.
Music wise, you can expect a mix of genres, from pop to indie folk, and there’s even a violin solo on top of a kombi.
Oh, and Friday night’s MC is the one and only jersey boy, local comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout.
Talk about a party.
Going strong since the summer of 1990, the organisers know best – here’s their list of essentials:
- Your I.D Book.
- A Tent, mattresses, sleeping bag/duvet, pillows, camping chairs, torch.
- The ESSENTIALS: Sun Block, insect repellent, cap/hat, towels, something warm, swimming gear, headache pills, sunglasses!
- The IF YOU NEEDS: Toilet Paper, condoms, more condoms.
- The FUN STUFF: Camera, Oh and of course, ANYTHING and EVERYTHING that floats – Lilo, Paddles, Boats – We’d like to see some creativity here.
Oh, and you can’t draw cash at the festival. Rather, you need to create a Howler account if you haven’t already and upload cash before 6PM tonight (Wednesday).
If you need top ups, there are top up stations at the festival that will accept cash and both credit and debit cards.
Got it? Great, now here’s the lineup:
Mango Groove
Fokofpolisiekar
The Kiffness
Albert Frost
Nomadic Orchestra
Spoegwolf
Veranda Panda
Crimson House
Boulevard Blues
We are Charlie
Lucy Kruger
BRYNN
Slow Jack
MT Seas
Aidan Martin
Sunset Sweatshop
Mobbing Bali
West Coast Wolves
Sublime Tribute Project
Jackal & The Wind
Native Young
Southern Wild
Jerry & The Bandits
Retro Dizzy [replacing Sol Gems]
Jak Skandi
Bongeziwe Mabandla
Fox Comet
Opposite The Other
The Steezies
Bad Peter
Jews for Techno
Half `n Half
The Beach Toys
The Shabs
Michael Canfield
Jägermeister Brass Cartel Band
Van T
Stone Jets
Veladraco
Ben Dey & the Concrete Lions
Sexy AF.
Gates open at 3PM on Thursday, January 25, and close at 4PM on Sunday, January 28. Online ticket sales will be available until Saturday.
If you entered the Sedgewick’s Old Brown competition, entries are not only closed, but a winner has been selected – well done to Taps Tapiwa.
Pop over here to see more about what Up the Creek is all about.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!