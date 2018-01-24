Everything You Need To Know Before You Hit Up The Creek This Weekend

So you have your inflatable of choice, but do you have an air pump?

What about your necessities? Grinders, tobacco, bottles of Sedgwick’s Old Brown decanted into plastic containers?

And you have located the quiet campsite close to Swellendam on the map? You know it’s a two and a half hour drive, right?

Great! I think you’re good to go. Well, almost.

Transformed annually into a slightly surreal spot of festivities, as hordes of devoted music fans make their way to the Breede River, make sure you’re well prepared and it’s worth the trek.

First off, Up the Creek has three stages. One is located on the edge of the river, so make sure you pack cozzies, sunscreen, umbrella hats and everything and anything that floats. Yes, yes, and an air pump.

There’s also a foodcourt, where the Sedgwick’s Old Brown stage will be going every morning and afternoon with an array of artists playing while you fill your tummies:

Secondly, there’s no pretence, no VIPs and no cliques – you can camp next to your car, but be prepared as the terrain is a bit rough.

Music wise, you can expect a mix of genres, from pop to indie folk, and there’s even a violin solo on top of a kombi.

Oh, and Friday night’s MC is the one and only jersey boy, local comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout.

Talk about a party.

Going strong since the summer of 1990, the organisers know best – here’s their list of essentials:

Your I.D Book.

A Tent, mattresses, sleeping bag/duvet, pillows, camping chairs, torch.

The ESSENTIALS: Sun Block, insect repellent, cap/hat, towels, something warm, swimming gear, headache pills, sunglasses!

The IF YOU NEEDS: Toilet Paper, condoms, more condoms.

The FUN STUFF: Camera, Oh and of course, ANYTHING and EVERYTHING that floats – Lilo, Paddles, Boats – We’d like to see some creativity here.

Oh, and you can’t draw cash at the festival. Rather, you need to create a Howler account if you haven’t already and upload cash before 6PM tonight (Wednesday).

If you need top ups, there are top up stations at the festival that will accept cash and both credit and debit cards.

Got it? Great, now here’s the lineup:

Mango Groove

Fokofpolisiekar

The Kiffness

Albert Frost

Nomadic Orchestra

Spoegwolf

Veranda Panda

Crimson House

Boulevard Blues

We are Charlie

Lucy Kruger

BRYNN

Slow Jack

MT Seas

Aidan Martin

Sunset Sweatshop

Mobbing Bali

West Coast Wolves

Sublime Tribute Project

Jackal & The Wind

Native Young

Southern Wild

Jerry & The Bandits

Retro Dizzy [replacing Sol Gems]

Jak Skandi

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Fox Comet

Opposite The Other

The Steezies

Bad Peter

Jews for Techno

Half `n Half

The Beach Toys

The Shabs

Michael Canfield

Jägermeister Brass Cartel Band

Van T

Stone Jets

Veladraco

Ben Dey & the Concrete Lions

Sexy AF.

Gates open at 3PM on Thursday, January 25, and close at 4PM on Sunday, January 28. Online ticket sales will be available until Saturday.

If you entered the Sedgewick’s Old Brown competition, entries are not only closed, but a winner has been selected – well done to Taps Tapiwa.

Pop over here to see more about what Up the Creek is all about.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

