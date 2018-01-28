Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ex-boyfriend stabs girl 75 times, denies he murdered her
The Punch
A dog walker has relived the terrifying moment he tried to stop a student's ex-boyfriend from killing her as he stabbed her 75 times. Benjamin Morton told Maidstone Crown Court there was so much blood that the killer's leg literally slipped out of his …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!