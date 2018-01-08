 Ex-CBN director urges FG to repair refineries | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-CBN director urges FG to repair refineries

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Dr Titus Okunronmu, a former Director, Budgetary Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, advised the Federal Government to repair all the four refineries in the country.

Okunronmu told the Newsmen in Ota, Ogun, that the revamping of the nation’s refineries would increase domestic supply and end current scarcity of petroleum products.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to him, the government will also earn foreign exchange from the importation of  refined products if the refineries are working at optimal level.

“By earning foreign exchange from importation of its refined products, the Federal Government would be able to diversify the economy effectively and create jobs for unemployed youths,’’ he said.

He also urged the government to halt export of crude oil so as to reduce borrowing and pressure on the nation’s currency

 

The post Ex-CBN director urges FG to repair refineries appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.