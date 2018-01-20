 Ex-employee accuses Michael Douglas of sexual harassment – Citizen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-employee accuses Michael Douglas of sexual harassment – Citizen

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Citizen

Ex-employee accuses Michael Douglas of sexual harassment
Citizen
A former employee has accused Michael Douglas of sexual harassment and misconduct in her presence, charges the Oscar-winning Hollywood megastar has vehemently denied. Douglas, 73, is the latest big-name celebrity accused of seamy behavior since a
'He was honest': Catherine Zeta-Jones defends husband Michael Douglas after sexual misconduct allegationDaily Mail
Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct in 1980sThe Hindu
Douglas accused of sexual harassmentRoyal Gazette
Deccan Chronicle –Christian Post –indiablooms –Storypick
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.