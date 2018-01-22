 Ex Governor, Orji Kalu’s Daughter Gets N80m Range Rover As Wedding Gift From Husband (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Ex Governor, Orji Kalu’s Daughter Gets N80m Range Rover As Wedding Gift From Husband (Photos)

Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter, Neya Uzor was recently pictured looking stunning when she walked down the aisle with her beau in December 2017. It was gathered that their wedding which shut down a particular area in Lagos, featured the couple’s grand entry to the occasion in a N44.5m Rolls Royce Phantom. […]

