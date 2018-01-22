Ex Governor, Orji Kalu’s Daughter Gets N80m Range Rover As Wedding Gift From Husband (Photos)
Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter, Neya Uzor was recently pictured looking stunning when she walked down the aisle with her beau in December 2017. It was gathered that their wedding which shut down a particular area in Lagos, featured the couple’s grand entry to the occasion in a N44.5m Rolls Royce Phantom. […]
The post Ex Governor, Orji Kalu’s Daughter Gets N80m Range Rover As Wedding Gift From Husband (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!