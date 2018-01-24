 Ex-MEC denies seeing letters, emails warning against closing Esidimeni – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-MEC denies seeing letters, emails warning against closing Esidimeni – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Ex-MEC denies seeing letters, emails warning against closing Esidimeni
Independent Online
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu who has been fingered behind the botched transfer of mentally ill patients to unlicensed NGO's where 143 died, testified on Wednesday and appeared to have forgotten half of the things which happened during the
'I know myself to be a very warm person'Eyewitness News
#LifeEsidimeni: I was not aware patients were dying, says MahlanguNews24
Mahlangu: I can't remember – can I come back to you tomorrow?Times LIVE
Business Day –eNCA –Citizen –Politicsweb
all 31 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.