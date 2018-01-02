Ex -Nigeria goalkeeper, Raymond King dies at 52

A former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Raymond King, is dead. He died on Monday after suffering a partial stroke which lasted for some days. Before his death, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Ogun State Chapter, was trying to raise funds for his treatment. The deceased was a goalkeeper trainer for Gateway FC of Ogun […]

The post Ex -Nigeria goalkeeper, Raymond King dies at 52 appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

