Ex-Nigerian Goalkeeper, Raymond King Dies at 52

The Nigerian football kicks off 2018 on a sad note with the death of former youth international goalkeeper, Raymond King, who died on Monday, January 1.

He was aged 52.

Popular from his days with Shooting Stars of Ibadan, King was a member of the Flying Eagles squad in 1979/80.

He died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

According to Complete Sports, the former Flying Eagles star first received treatment at two hospitals, General Hospital in Ijaye and State Hospital, Abeokuta before he was transferred to the Lagos State Teaching University Hospital.

At the teaching hospital on Monday evening, the former goalkeeper could not be attended to because there was no electricity to commence treatment or fuel to run their generators.

It was too late when the hospital set-up their equipment as King passed on shortly after.

King was a crucial part of Shooting Stars that reached the final of the CAF African Cup of Champions (now CAF Champions League) before losing to Zamalek of Egypt.

He won the 1987 FA Cup (now Federation Cup) with the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta.

The Akwa Ibom-born late goalkeeper was staying in Abeokuta until the time of his death and is survived with four children which he had with two women.

