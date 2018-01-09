Ex-Osun council chair jailed six years for graft

The Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday secured the conviction of a former Chairman Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, Chief Rufus Woleola Ojo.

Justice David Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court, sitting at Ede, found the former chairman guilty on two of the three counts filed against him by the EFCC and convicted him.

The court sentenced him to three years in jail for each of the two counts, which will run concurrently.

The journey to the Ile-Ife prison began for Woleola Ojo following his arraignment before Justice F. E. Owolabi of the Osun State High Court on May 28, 2013 on a three count charge bordering on stealing, using position for personal gratification and money laundering.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Chief Rufus Woleola Ojo (carrying on business under the name and style of Rulekal Ventures) and others at large, sometimes in December 2006 at Orolu Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud fraudulently converted to your own use the sum of N22,058,021.30, property of Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State entrusted to you whilst you were its Executive Chairman.”

The court discharged him on court three, bordering on offences of money laundering.

