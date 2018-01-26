Ex-Reps Speaker, Dimeji Bankole dumps PDP for ADP
The former Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has joined the newly registered Action Democratic Party (ADP). Until his move to ADP, Bankole was a staunch member of the PDP. The former Speaker was listed as member of the newly inaugurated contact and mobilisation committee for the 2019 general election. The 32-member […]
