 Ex-Reps Speaker, Dimeji Bankole dumps PDP for ADP | Nigeria Today
Ex-Reps Speaker, Dimeji Bankole dumps PDP for ADP

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The former Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has joined the newly registered Action Democratic Party (ADP). Until his move to ADP, Bankole was a staunch member of the PDP. The former Speaker was listed as member of the newly inaugurated contact and mobilisation committee for the 2019 general election. The 32-member […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

