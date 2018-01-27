 Ex-senator, Lado, 5000 supporters defect to APC in Kano | Nigeria Today
Ex-senator, Lado, 5000 supporters defect to APC in Kano

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Politics

A former ‎ Senator under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Basheer Lado has decamped to All Progressives Congress(APC) with over 5,000 supporters in a grand reception in Kano. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event took place at the popular Sani Abacha stadium before a large crowd of supporters.

