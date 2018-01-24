 Ex-SGF Babachir’s arrest a distraction from Obasanjo’s letter – Omokri | Nigeria Today
Ex-SGF Babachir’s arrest a distraction from Obasanjo’s letter – Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the arrest of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal. EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Samin Amaddin confirmed Babachir’s arrest. Reacting, Omokri said the arrest was a ploy by Buhari’s government to distract Nigerians from the […]

