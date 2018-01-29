Ex-Speakers Meet in Amaechi’s House

• Forum insists meeting not targeted at 2019

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Three weeks after he was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Director General of his 2019 election campaign, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at the weekend hosted the ex-Speakers Forum meeting in his house in Abuja.

The meeting which started around 6p.m last Saturday ended around 10p.m, and had in attendance over 80 members.

The forum stated categorically that though it remains non-partisan, non-political, it serves as a pressure group to the leaders.

It insisted that anybody who is aspiring for any position in Nigeria and deems it fit to consult with the forum is free to do so, irrespective of the political party.

However, the timing and venue of the meeting suggested otherwise as both Amaechi, who was the former chairman of the forum, and the current Chairman, Governor Samuel Lalong of Plateau State, were not available for questioning at the end of the meeting.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the forum’s Secretary, Hon. Stanley Ohajuru, said the highlight of the meeting was the vote of confidence passed by all former speakers present on the leadership of Lalong, adding that the forum was impressed with his leadership as well as his contribution towards the growth and advancement of the people of Plateau State.

Asked if the meeting was about 2019 elections, Ohajuru said: “The meeting is not geared towards 2019. Of course, this is a very formidable body, anybody who is aspiring for any position in Nigeria who deems it fit to consult with the forum is free to so do; irrespective of your political party, it does not really matter. The forum will be ready to listen to anyone

“We are serving as a pressure group to our leaders and to ensure good governance in Nigeria. Nothing of such (state of the nation) was discussed, at the forum.

He revealed: “A committee was set up to expedite action on the registration of the forum, it was given one month to ensure the completion. Of course, like in any other association, previous differences rising from varying interest was resolved, the association is now one. It was resolved that it should be a non-political, non-partisan forum; irrespective of the political leaning, this association is one.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

