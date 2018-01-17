 Ex-Super Eagles Star, Kanu Laments Seizure Of His Properties – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Ex-Super Eagles Star, Kanu Laments Seizure Of His Properties – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Sports


Leadership Newspapers

Ex Super Eagles Star and Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo has called on the general public to come to his aid to persuade AMCON to respect Court orders and release his properties. In a statement by the ex-international footballer and made availble to
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

