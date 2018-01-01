Expect thick dust haze, partly cloudy weather on Tuesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thick dust haze conditions over the central States of the county on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted in the range of 26 to 34 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience dust haze conditions over the inland cities with localised visibility range of two to three kilometres during the forecast period.

It also predicted hazy morning with partly cloudy and localised rain showers over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Uyo in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thick dust haze conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 10 to 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Deterioration in visibility is expected over the country due to the fresh dust that was raised over the source region.

“Therefore, thick dust haze is anticipated over the northern and central cities. Dust haze condition is expected to prevail over the inland cities with localized visibility range of two to three kilometres.

“Hazy condition is not unlikely over some coastal cities with prospect of localized rain shower during the afternoon and evening period within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

The post Expect thick dust haze, partly cloudy weather on Tuesday – NiMet appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

