Experts call for increased investment in ICT – The Punch
|
Experts call for increased investment in ICT
The Punch
Increased investment in Information and Communications Technology as well as training of youths in the sector has been identified as a major economic driver. Stakeholders made this known at a media event organised by Huawei Technologies in Lagos. The …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!