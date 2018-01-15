Explosion at a Gas Station kills 10 In Magodo, Lagos

10 people have been affirmed dead in a blast that occured at the Second Coming Gas station in Magodo, Lagos express this morning. The gas plant is situated on CMD Road, opposite Magodo Brooks Estate.

Agents of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are as of now at the scene to contain the fire and complete protect operation. The reason for the blast is yet obscure.

