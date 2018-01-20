 Explosion: NLPGA to train gas truck drivers, others on safety – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Explosion: NLPGA to train gas truck drivers, others on safety – The Punch

Jan 20, 2018

Explosion: NLPGA to train gas truck drivers, others on safety
The Punch
In response to the gas explosions in Lagos earlier in the week, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association says it is set to train truck drivers and other stakeholders in the sector. Speaking at a press briefing during the week, a member of the

