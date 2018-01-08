EXPOSED!! Oba Reveals The Nigerian Governor Who Attacked Buhari With Sickness.. Says Abacha Buried 500 Human Heads In Aso Rock

“Abacha Buried 500 Human Heads In Aso Rock; Yahaya Jameh Caused Buhari Illness” – Says Oba (Dr.) Augustine Bola Adegunloye Why Many Politicians Might Not See 2019 – Seer Year 2019 is just around the corner in Nigeria and prominent names in the Nigerian Political sphere are already jostling for power. Names like Atiku, Tinubu, […]

The post EXPOSED!! Oba Reveals The Nigerian Governor Who Attacked Buhari With Sickness.. Says Abacha Buried 500 Human Heads In Aso Rock appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

