 Extending state capture probe would derail it, Madonsela warns – GkMen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Extending state capture probe would derail it, Madonsela warns – GkMen

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


GkMen

Extending state capture probe would derail it, Madonsela warns
GkMen
This is the view of former public protector Thuli Madonsela as calls are being made for the commission to investigate other allegations of state capture not mentioned in her report. The inquiry into state capture was meant to focus on President Jacob
Mkhwebane's state capture statements expose a lack of appreciation of the lawNews24

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.