FA Cup: Arsenal eliminated after loss to Nottingham Forest
English FA Cup holders Arsenal were stunned 4-2 by second-tier Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday. Eric Lichaj scored twice for the hosts either side of a Per Mertesacker equaliser to give Forest a 2-1 half-time lead. Ben Brereton, one of seven players aged 23 or under in the Forest side, made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.
