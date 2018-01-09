FA Cup fourth round: Man Utd to face Yeovil, Liverpool drawn against West Brom

Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday. Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup. Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents […]

The post FA Cup fourth round: Man Utd to face Yeovil, Liverpool drawn against West Brom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

