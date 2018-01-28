FA Cup: Manchester City, Chelsea cruise to easy wins

Manchester City and Chelsea cruised to easy wins in their respective fourth round fixtures of the English FA Cup against Cardiff and Newcastle respectively on Sunday. De Bruyne starred as Manchester City stayed on course for an unprecedented quadruple as a 2-0 win at Cardiff put the runaway Premier League leaders into the FA Cup last 16. Manchester City, 12 points clear at the summit of English football, are bidding to bring the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League titles to the Etihad.

